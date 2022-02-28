Chinese FM Wang Yi to address United Nations Human Rights Council meeting

-
ALSO READ
Chipmaker Intel apologises for asking suppliers to avoid Xinjiang
UNSC fails to adopt resolution on climate after Russia casts veto
China wants to ensure Uyghur genocide is never discussed: Ex-UN employee
Pandemic has fed a frightening rise in inequalities: UN on Human Rights Day
India votes against UNSC draft resolution to securitise climate action
-
On behalf of the Chinese government, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will deliver on Monday, a video speech at the high-level segment of the UN Human Rights Council's 49th session, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin, said.
The high-level segment will be convened from February 28 to March 2, he added, Xinhua news agency reported.
--IANS
int/sks
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU