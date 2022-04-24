Death toll in Shanghai's Covid outbreak reaches 87; average age 81

Amid an ongoing outbreak, a total of 87 Covid-19 deaths have been reported in Shanghai, of which the average age was around 81, the municipal health commission said on Sunday.

Among the deceased, the oldest was 101-years-old, Xinhua news agency quoted the commission as saying.

All of those who passed away had serious underlying health conditions such as malignant tumours, coronary heart disease and hypertension.

The direct causes of their deaths are basic diseases, the commission noted.

It also said that will set up more medical teams especially for severe cases to reduce the death rate, aiming to help senior citizens who are vulnerable to Covid-19 due to their low immunity.

The city had 157 Covid patients in severe condition and 18 in critical condition receiving treatment in designated hospitals.

In the last 24 hours, reported 1,401 confirmed locally transmitted Covid-19 cases and 19,657 local asymptomatic carriers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)