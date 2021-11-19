Dollar on track for fourth straight weekly gain as euro flags

-
ALSO READ
Oil rises above $85 a barrel, Brent set for seventh weekly gain
Dollar holds near five-day low as commodity currencies gain
US dollar pauses after biggest weekly rise in over two months
Dollar hits 4-month high against euro on Federal Reserve's taper talk
National Stock Exchange launches weekly USD-INR futures contracts
-
By Iain Withers
LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar was on track for a fourth straight week of gains against major rival currencies on Friday, as traders wager on interest rates rising faster in the United States amid surging inflation around the world.
The euro has been one of the biggest losers versus the greenback, set to fall around 1% this week, as European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has pushed back against expectations of policy tightening in the eurozone.
Lagarde doubled down on her position on Friday, saying the ECB should not tighten policy as it could choke off recovery. The euro was last down 0.5% on the day at $1.13195.
The overall dollar index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of six major currencies, is on course for around a 0.9% weekly gain.
The dollar was up 0.4% on the day at 95.899, close to the 16-month high of 96.266 hit on Wednesday.
Expectations are growing that the dollar can strengthen further into next year.
"We think a combination of Fed tapering and slowing global growth should favour the U.S. dollar in 2022," analysts at UBS said in an outlook report.
This week, U.S. retail sales beat expectations after last week's inflation surprise. In Europe, meanwhile, governments are battling a surge in COVID-19 cases and economic data has been mixed.
"Previous post-GFC occasions when the euro traded below $1.10 were accompanied by a big euro short position," said Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes.
"If the question is 'will the market now get very short euros' then I think the answer is that it will unless data improve dramatically."
The Japanese yen weakened slightly against the dollar after a fresh 55.7 trillion yen ($490 billion) stimulus package was unveiled by Japan's government. The dollar was last up 0.2% against the yen, at 114.490 yen.
Sterling shed some of its recent gains, last down 0.4% at $1.34440.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin is below $60,000 and set for its worst week in six months - last trading around $57,500.
($1 = 114.4500 yen)
(Reporting by Iain Withers; Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Sydney; Editing by Peter Graff)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU