Dollar rises after US Federal Reserve policy statement

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. rose on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March and paved the way for three quarter-percentage-point interest rate increases in 2022.

The index was up 0.2% for the day to 96.737 shortly after the announcement.

Fed officials also forecast that inflation would run at 2.6% next year, compared to the 2.2% projected as of September.

The move in the index against major currencies came at the expense of the euro, the Japanese yen and British pound, among others.

Before the announcement, the had been trading in a narrowly through the day and close to its highest levels in more than a year.

The greenback has been bolstered by expectations that U.S. interest rates will rise faster than those in other countries. The Fed is moving more quickly than the European Central Bank, for example, to pull back monetary support for the economy in the face of the evolving coronavirus pandemic.

The ECB and the Bank of England hold policy meetings on Thursday.

The euro was down 0.1% against the dollar at $1.1241 at 2:11 p.m. Eastern (1911 GMT).

Versus the Japanese yen, the dollar was up 0.5% to 114.105.

Britain's pound fell 0.2% to $1.3202.

Currency bid prices at 2:11PM (1911 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index

96.7370 96.5620 +0.20% 7.508% +96.9140 +96.4050

Euro/Dollar

$1.1241 $1.1258 -0.14% -7.99% +$1.1277 +$1.1221

Dollar/Yen

114.1050 113.5600 +0.49% +10.45% +114.2350 +113.6300

Euro/Yen

128.26 128.07 +0.15% +1.06% +128.3500 +128.0000

Dollar/Swiss

0.9278 0.9242 +0.42% +4.90% +0.9294 +0.9235

Sterling/Dollar

$1.3202 $1.3227 -0.22% -3.40% +$1.3282 +$1.3172

Dollar/Canadian

1.2901 1.2864 +0.29% +1.31% +1.2935 +1.2846

Aussie/Dollar

$0.7132 $0.7106 +0.37% -7.29% +$0.7151 +$0.7093

Euro/Swiss

1.0431 1.0402 +0.28% -3.48% +1.0440 +1.0400

Euro/Sterling

0.8512 0.8510 +0.02% -4.76% +0.8529 +0.8487

NZ

Dollar/Dollar $0.6731 $0.6742 -0.16% -6.27% +$0.6760 +$0.6702

Dollar/Norway

9.0720 9.1010 -0.28% +5.69% +9.1210 +9.0730

Euro/Norway

10.2070 10.2540 -0.46% -2.48% +10.2777 +10.1940

Dollar/Sweden

9.1366 9.1392 -0.15% +11.46% +9.1675 +9.0941

Euro/Sweden

10.2722 10.2875 -0.15% +1.94% +10.3080 +10.2448

(Reporting by David Henry in New York and Elizabeth Howcroft in London; Editing by Gareth Jones, Bernadette Baum, Mark Heinrich, Philippa Fletcher)

