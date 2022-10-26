JUST IN
World stocks at 5-week high on slow rate-hike hopes, earnings in spotlight
Dollar slides on expectations of less hawkish Fed; euro at 1-month high

The euro climbed back above parity against the dollar for the first time in a month on Wednesday after poor U.S. economic data reinforced speculation that the Federal Reserve will slow rate hikes

Reuters  |  London/ Tokyo 

The euro climbed back above parity against the dollar for the first time in a month on Wednesday after poor U.S. economic data reinforced speculation that the Federal Reserve will slow its interest rate hikes, sending the greenback tumbling.

The European common currency rose 0.66% to $1.0042, the highest since Sept. 20. Sterling rose 1.05% to $1.1592, its best since Sept. 14, and the dollar also fell against the Japanese yen, sliding 0.6% to 146.9.

"It's a continuation of the (dollar) sell-off that we've seen since the end of last week. Markets are anticipating a potential slowdown in the pace of Fed hiking," said Lee Hardman a currency analyst at MUFG.

"We don't think that's going to happen at the next meeting in November, but certainly by December there's a higher probability they could step down the pace to 50 basis points rather than the 75 basis points we've seen recently."

The aggressive pace of Fed tightening has sent the dollar higher.

Fed officials have begun sounding out their desire to slow down the pace of increases soon, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Friday that caused markets to reprice.

This was reinforced by data overnight showing that U.S. home prices sank in August as surging mortgage rates sapped demand, in the latest sign that Fed rate increases are already working to slow the world's biggest economy.

Traders and economists predict another 75 basis point increase next Wednesday, but there is a growing view that it will slow to half a point in December.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield continued its descent from last week's multi-year high of 4.338%, and was last down seven basis points at 4.038%.

The Canadian dollar also firmed to 1.352 per U.S. dollar, its strongest in three weeks, ahead of a Bank of Canada policy meeting at which analysts polled by Reuters expect a rate increase of 50 basis points.

That would be the second consecutive reduction in the size of rate rises after a 100 basis point move in July and 75 basis points last month.

The dollar was also weaker elsewhere, falling around 0.5% on both the Norwegian and Swedish crowns, and over 1% on China's offshore yuan.

Cryptocurrencies extended their sharp rallies from the day before. Bitcoin was 1.2% higher at around $20,300, and ether was up 3.6% just above $1,500, building on Tuesday's 8.7% surge.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo and Alun John in London. Editing by Gerry Doyle and Jamie Freed)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 15:33 IST

