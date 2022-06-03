Dollar wobbles as traders await update on US jobs data, cues on Fed hike

-
ALSO READ
Dollar hits 20-yr-high amid rising US rates, Ukraine war, China's lockdown
Safe-haven yen sinks to one-month low as Omicron variant worries ebb
Dollar, yen soft in thin trading after US equities hit record highs
Asia shares dip, oil skids as Shanghai shutdowns amid Covid surge
Dollar stands tall as US Federal Reserve eyes 50-basis-point hike
-
The dollar wobbled toward its first steady week in three on Friday as traders looked to U.S. jobs data later in the day for clues as to how far and fast the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates.
Markets have locked in consecutive 50-basis-point Fed hikes in June and July but the dollar has been pushed around this week by uncertainty about what happens after that.
The dollar rose through the early part of the week on nerves that record high inflation in Europe was a harbinger of sharply higher rates everywhere. But it fell overnight and stocks rallied as mixed U.S. economic data muddied the outlook.
The dollar lost about 0.9% on the euro on Thursday, falling to $1.0750. It fell further to $1.0760 early in an Asia session thinned by holidays in China and Hong Kong. A holiday in Britain is also likely to thin London trade.
In light activity the dollar lost about 0.5% on the offshore yuan to hit 6.6170.
"Equity markets are pushing higher," said Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne. "I think the equity market is effectively the horse and the dollar in this case is the cart."
The S&P 500 index rose 1.8% on Thursday. [.N]
The risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars each rose more than 1% overnight, tracking gains in stocks. Having broken resistance at $0.72, the Aussie edged a further 0.1% higher to a six-week high of $0.7280 on Friday. [AUD/]
The dollar index was 0.1% lower at 101.660 in early trade on Friday and is flat for the week - pausing a decline, following two consecutive weekly losses of more than 1%.
The yen has been kept under pressure by super-low interest rates in Japan and little chance of them following the rest of the world higher. The Japanese currency was steady at 129.80 per dollar on Friday and has lost 2% on the dollar this week.
Overnight data showed a softer-than-expected rise in private hiring in the United States along with a surprise drop in the number of filings for unemployment benefits.
U.S. non-farm payrolls data is due later on Friday and although markets and central banks are currently focused on inflation, the labour market will guide wages expectations and sentiment about the strength of the broader economy.
"For equities right now, anything that might be viewed as capping the Fed's tightening could be viewed as supportive," said ING economist Rob Carnell, adding that Treasuries and currency markets would then likely take their cues from stocks.
Sterling held overnight gains at $1.2580. In cryptocurrencies bitcoin hovered around $30,000.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0123 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar
$1.0755 $1.0746 +0.08% +0.00% +1.0762 +1.0745
Dollar/Yen
129.7400 129.8700 +0.03% +0.00% +130.0300 +129.9050
Euro/Yen
139.53 139.59 -0.04% +0.00% +139.7700 +139.5400
Dollar/Swiss
0.9574 0.9576 -0.02% +0.00% +0.9580 +0.9568
Sterling/Dollar
1.2575 1.2578 -0.02% +0.00% +1.2590 +1.2575
Dollar/Canadian
1.2577 1.2568 +0.06% +0.00% +1.2577 +1.2558
Aussie/Dollar
0.7258 0.7265 -0.08% +0.00% +0.7283 +0.7257
NZ
Dollar/Dollar 0.6556 0.6558 -0.01% +0.00% +0.6576 +0.6557
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU