Euro slides as Austria's fourth national Covid-19 lockdown begins

-
ALSO READ
Euro Cup 2021 full schedule, match time, live broadcast, streaming in India
Euro 2020: Croatia vs Czech Republic live telecast to begin at 9:30 pm IST
Euro 2020: Sterling scores as England beats Croatia 1-0 at Wembley Stadium
Italy to Turkey: Here's the squad of all 24 teams in Euro Cup 2021
Euro Cup 2021 highlights: Portugal beats Hungary 3-0; Ronaldo scores twice
-
The euro fell on Monday to trade close to a 16-month low on growing concerns over the impact of new COVID-19 restrictions in Europe, with Austria starting a full lockdown and Germany considering following suit.
Austria began its fourth lockdown, the first introduced since vaccines became widely available, shutting Christmas markets, bars, cafes and theatres.
A fourth wave of infections has plunged Germany, Europe's largest economy, into a national emergency, Health Minister Jens Spahn said, warning that vaccinations alone will not cut case numbers.
The euro slipped 0.25% to $1.122 at 0905 GMT, close to a 16-month low touched on Friday when Austria announced the lockdown.
"Pandemic-related risk premia have made an unwelcome return to European FX markets and may keep the Euro vulnerable this week," Chris Turner, global head of markets at ING, told clients.
New lockdowns and pressure on the service sector in Europe now provide the European Central Bank with many more reasons to go slow on tightening its policy, Turner added.
Versus sterling, the euro edged 0.1% higher at 83.95 pence, after it touched it lowest level against the UK currency since February 2020 as the market weighed Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey's cautious comments on inflation over the weekend.
Markets expect the BoE to become the first major central bank to raise rates since the start of the pandemic in a bid to tackle inflation that hit a 10-year high as household energy bills rocket.
In the meantime, the dollar got additional support from bullish comments by Federal Reserve officials Richard Clarida and Christopher Waller on Friday who suggested a faster pace of stimulus tapering may be appropriate amid a quickening recovery and heated inflation.
The dollar index, which gauges the currency against six major peers, traded little changed at 96.141, staying within sight of last week's 16-month high of 96.266.
A more rapid end to tapering raised the possibility of earlier interest rate increases too.
The minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee's meeting at the start of this month, when policymakers announced a start to tapering, are due Wednesday. They may provide more insight on how many Fed officials are considering faster tapering or earlier rate increases.
U.S. President Joe Biden is also likely to announce his nominee for Fed chair this week, after interviewing incumbent Jerome Powell and Fed governor Lael Brainard.
(Reporting by Joice Alves, Kevin Buckland; Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Philippa Fletcher)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU