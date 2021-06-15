Former Israeli PM Netanyahu vows to topple new coalition Israeli govt

-
ALSO READ
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu misses deadline, political future in question
Benjamin Netanyahu opponents reach coalition deal to oust Israeli PM
Netanyahu could lose Israel's PM job as rivals attempt to join forces
Naftali Bennett sworn in as Israel's PM, ending Netanyahu's 12-year rule
Israeli PM Netanyahu's corruption trial resumes weeks before election
-
Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to topple the new eight-party diverse coalition government which brought an end to his stint as the longest-serving premier of the country.
Netanyahu made the remark during a meeting on Monday, which he convened for the first time as the new leader of the opposition following his ouster a day earlier, reports Xinhua news agency.
The "deceit government will soon be toppled", Netanyahu said, referring to a government by his opponents, nationalist Naftali Bennett and centrist Yair Lapid, which was sworn in on Sunday.
He urged lawmakers with his allied parties to show cohesion and "iron discipline" to paralyse the coalition in the parliament, saying ending the rule of the new government will "bring redemption to the people and the State of Israel".
Lawmakers with the Likud, Netanyahu's right-wing party, heckled Bennett when he addressed Parliament on Sunday to present his new government.
They shouted insults and interrupted almost every sentence he said.
Bennett, leader of the pro-settler Yamina party and Netanyahu's former chief of staff, and Lapid, leader of the Yesh Atid party and former finance minister, were sworn in after the parliament narrowly approved their new coalition government.
Under a coalition agreement, Bennett, 49, and Lapid, 57, will rotate as Prime Ministers.
Bennett will serve as Prime Minister for a first term of two years while Lapid will serve as alternate premier and Foreign Minister.
They will then rotate for the latter two-year term.
The establishment of the eight-party coalition government ended Netanyahu's record 12-year-long rule.
He is facing a criminal trial over corruption charges.
It also ended a lingering political crisis that has seen four rounds of elections in two years.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU