G20 Trade and Investment Working Group virtual meeting begins today

-
ALSO READ
G20 nations pledge $5 trn to boost world economy stung by coronavirus
G20 ministers struggle to finalise oil output cuts despite Trump's efforts
Develop innovative methods to fund requirements: FM Sitharaman at G20
Business, labour groups urge G20 to expand debt freeze for poorer countries
Covid-19: G20 nations agree to keep markets open, tackle supply disruptions
-
The third meeting of the G20 Trade and Investment Working Group (TIWG) is set to begin on Sunday, with the two-day event being held via video conference amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The TIWG was established under the Chinese G20 presidency in 2016 and has been carried on since.
The G20 is continuing to hold most events remotely as the coronavirus disease pandemic continues. The Saudi Arabian presidency will culminate in mid-November with the Leaders' Summit, which according to the group's agenda, is still on course to be held in Riyadh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU