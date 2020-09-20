JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Palestine vows prevention of further Arab-Israel normalisation of relations
Business Standard

G20 Trade and Investment Working Group virtual meeting begins today

The third meeting of the G20 Trade and Investment Working Group (TIWG) is set to begin on Sunday, with the two-day event being held via video conference amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Topics
G20  | G20 meeting | Investment

ANI  |  Asia 

Narendra Modi at G20 summit 2019
PM Narendra Modi in Japan to attend G20 summit 2019 | File Photo: @PMOIndia

The third meeting of the G20 Trade and Investment Working Group (TIWG) is set to begin on Sunday, with the two-day event being held via video conference amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The TIWG was established under the Chinese G20 presidency in 2016 and has been carried on since.

The G20 is continuing to hold most events remotely as the coronavirus disease pandemic continues. The Saudi Arabian presidency will culminate in mid-November with the Leaders' Summit, which according to the group's agenda, is still on course to be held in Riyadh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, September 20 2020. 12:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU