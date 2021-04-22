Global stocks grind higher on growth hopes, oil ebbs on Covid-19 fears

-
ALSO READ
Latest News LIVE: Cabinet approves revised guidelines for DTH services
Latest News LIVE updates: Section 144 in Bengaluru from Dec 31 till Jan 1
Latest News LIVE updates: Six killed in mine accident in Meghalaya
LIVE: In last 6 years, India's solar energy capacity up 13 times, says PM
LIVE: No offline exams in Delhi for students up to class 8 for 2020-21
-
Global stocks ground higher while oil ebbed on Thursday as investors diverged over whether to bet on economic recovery in the United States and other developed markets or worry about a surge in COVID-19 cases in India and elsewhere.
With vaccination rates rising and pandemic-weary citizens embracing more freedoms to drive growth in some major economies, MSCI's broadest global gauge of stocks was up 0.2% in early European deals, trading back within 1% of its all-time closing high after a recent mini sell-off.
With the European Central Bank holding a policy meeting, Europe's top indexes posted stronger gains. The broad STOXX Europe 600 was up 0.5%, also bolstered by upbeat earnings from Nestle and Volvo.
"Markets are currently a tale of three Vs - standing at a crossroads of virus evolution, vaccination rates and v-shaped recoveries," Societe General cross-asset strategist Alain Bokobza wrote in a note to clients.
"Our overall stance is unchanged, i.e., no exuberance yet. Credit risk remains under control, so risk assets should continue to ride high... Stick to risk for now."
The buoyant start to the European day followed overnight gains in Asia, where Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 2.4% and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3%.
U.S. stock futures pointed to a flat open on Wall Street, albeit within touching distance of a record high.
Despite stocks being generally upbeat, oil - another asset geared to perceptions of economic growth - fell after a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in India and Japan, and a recent surprise stock build in the United States, weighed on sentiment.
U.S. crude futures extended their intraday dip and were down 0.7% at $60.91 per barrel while European benchmark Brent was down 0.7% at $64.84.
"An unexpected and high increase in U.S. inventories fuelled concerns over weak demand which came against expectations for a strong recovery in demand," said Satoru Yoshida, a commodity analyst with Rakuten Securities.
"What is hurting market sentiment is also the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic is spreading again at a fast pace in India and Japan."
U.S. Treasury yields stayed depressed but moved off intra-day lows, with the yield on benchmark 10-year notes at 1.5556% on Thursday.
Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the euro area also dipped and was last trading at -0.27%.
In currency markets, the dollar reversed early losses to trade up 0.1% against a basket of major peers.
The euro was flat at $1.202, not far from its strongest since March 3. The common currency has gained as much as 3% against the dollar since the start of April.
While the euro is expected to be little moved by the ECB meeting, with no change expected, traders will be looking out for positive words about the state of the economy and any hints that its bond purchases could be tapered.
"The European Central Bank isn't expected to ruffle any feathers this Thursday, with analysts predicting that it will be another steady session from Christine Lagarde and Co," said Connor Campbell, financial analyst at Spreadex.
"But with a while until the next meeting - the central bank skips May - the ECB could use this opportunity to sharpen its forward guidance. There are also hawks lurking among the doves, meaning the get-together may not go as smoothly as forecast."
U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan meetings follow next week.
Against that backdrop, spot gold steadied near a two-month high and within touching distance of $1,800 an ounce. It last traded at $1,792.8 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo; Editing by Hugh Lawson and John Stonestreet)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU