In a first, Russia registers nasal version of Sputnik V Covid vaccine

-
ALSO READ
Omicron could replace Delta globally: Russian Gamaleya Institute chief
Ukraine war: WHO delays assessment of Russia's Sputnik Covid vaccine
Govt allows export of Sputnik Light vax manufactured by Hetero Biopharma
Russians flock to Serbia for Western-made Covid-19 vaccines
Over 1 million Sputnik coronavirus vaccines expire in Guatemala
-
Russian Health Ministry has registered the nasal version of Sputnik V, the world's first nasal vaccine against COVID-19.
"Russian Health Ministry registers the nasal version of Sputnik V, the world's first nasal vaccine against COVID-19," Sputnik V tweeted on late Friday.
In January, the Russian news agency TASS reported that the nasal vaccine against the novel coronavirus infection will be in civil circulation and available for Russians within three to four months, quoting the director of the Gamaleya Centre, Alexander Gintsburg.
"The nasal vaccine for the civil circulation will be available in three to four months," the Director had said.
It will be efficient against the new Omicron coronavirus strain, Gintsburg said.
"Laboratory tests show the Sputnik V protects against the Omicron in its ordinary injection form, and it will certainly be efficient in the nasal form," he added, according to TASS.
In October last year, the Russian Ministry of Health issued the authorization to the Gamaleya Centre for the second phase of clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine in the nasal spray form.
The Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine was administered first in India in Hyderabad in May 2021. The first consignment of 1.50 lakh doses of Sputnik-V vaccine landed in India on May 1. The Sputnik-V vaccines have been delivered to India by Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories.
"The Sputnik-V vaccine, which arrived in Hyderabad from Russia, will add to the country's vaccine arsenal to end the pandemic. This third option (along with Covaxin and Covishield) will augment our vaccine capacity and accelerate our vaccination drive," official spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi had said.
The Sputnik-V vaccine was developed by researchers at Gamaleya National Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU