Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held bilateral talks in Kyiv on Tuesday and discussed wide-ranging issues as they condemned Russian aggression in the strongest possible means.

According to the joint statement, the two leaders emphasised how Russia's aggression against undermines the very foundation of the order based on the rule of law, constitutes a grave violation of the basic principles enshrined in the UN Charter, in particular the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, and it presents a direct threat to security, peace and stability not only in the Euro-Atlantic area but also in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

During the Summit meeting in Kyiv on Tuesday, Kishida and Zelenskyy also agreed upon recognizing the enormous potential of the bilateral cooperation between and and decided to upgrade the bilateral relationship to the Special Global Partnership.

The leaders emphasized that they would remain fully committed to the policy of non-recognition of the attempted illegal annexation of Ukraine's territories by Russia. Russia must immediately cease hostilities and withdraw all forces and equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine immediately and unconditionally, the official joint statement released by the Prime Minister's Office of read.

Moreover, the leaders strongly denounced Russia's indiscriminate strikes on the civilian population of Ukraine and vital infrastructure, particularly energy facilities.

The Japanese PM's visit to Ukraine coincides with a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Moscow.

Kishida is set to visit Poland today and hold a Summit meeting with the leaders there.

In Poland, the leaders will not only discuss the Russian aggression against Ukraine but also confirm their commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Kishida's Ukraine visit follows a two-day trip to India during which he held delegation-level bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a wide range of issues.

In India, Kishida said that will increase collaboration for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, as he described India as an "indispensable partner". He also added that it is necessary to guide the community towards cooperation rather than conflict and division.

"India is an indispensable partner and I believe India and Japan are in an extremely unique position in the current relations and further in the history of the world. India is the largest democracy in the world. I have always viewed with great respect the way such a huge and diverse country as India has developed a democracy," he said while delivering the 41st Sapru House Lecture.

