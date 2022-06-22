New Zealand reports 5,499 new Covid-19 community cases, 18 deaths

recorded 5,499 new community cases of Covid-19 with 18 more deaths, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

Among the new community infections, 1,637 were reported in the largest city Auckland, the ministry was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

In addition, 78 new cases of Covid-19 were detected at the border.

Currently, 334 Covid-19 patients are being treated in hospitals, including four in intensive care units or high dependency units.

has reported 1,282,212 confirmed cases of since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020.

