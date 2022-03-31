No-confidence vote will decide nation's destiny, says Pak PM Imran Khan

-
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed that "come what may", he will not step down and face the no-confidence motion filed by the joint Opposition against him in the National Assembly, Express Tribune reported.
"Vote on the no-confidence motion will be held this Sunday [April 3] when it will be decided in which direction this country will go," he said while addressing the nation on Thursday evening.
"I will not resign and will fight till the last ball," he added.
The premier, while terming the no-trust move as a "foreign-backed conspiracy" to topple his government, said that the nation will not forgive those lawmakers who will vote against him in the Lower House of the Parliament.
"People should see those people [lawmakers] who will 'sell their conscience' on Sunday," said Khan as he warned the parliamentarians that the coming generation will never forget them if they voted against him.
"I will never let this conspiracy succeed come what may," he said.
The Prime Minister, who appears to have lost majority in the National Assembly after the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) joined hands with the Opposition, has accused the Opposition of being part of a 'foreign-funded' conspiracy to dislodge his government.
To corroborate his claim, Khan is also using an alleged letter by a foreign power wherein Pakistan has been warned of "grave consequences" if the no-trust motion failed.
--IANS
san/arm
