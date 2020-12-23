NYS lab starts research of coronavirus variant discovered in Britain

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 in US cases surpass 13 million mark, says Johns Hopkins
New York City's first responders to get Covid-19 vaccine in December
US hits new all-time single-day high with 136,325 coronavirus cases
US coronavirus cases in surpass 11 million-mark: Johns Hopkins University
Mutations may be making coronavirus more contagious, say researchers
-
The Wadsworth Laboratory in Albany has begun aggressive research of the new, highly contagious Covid-19 strain that has been discovered in the UK, said an official release issued by the New York State government on Tuesday.
Already, the laboratory, officially called the Wadsworth Center, which is the research-intensive public health laboratory of the New York State Department of Health (DoH), has looked at more than 3,700 virus sequences identified in New York, but has yet to find the variant present in any of the samples, it said.
Wadsworth and DoH have forged agreements with six hospitals from across the state to obtain additional samples and is continuing to make arrangements with other hospitals to do the same, the Xinhua news agency reported.
Those six hospitals are Montefiore, Memorial Sloan Kettering, Northwell Long Island, University of Rochester, Albany Medical Center and Saratoga Hospital, according to the release.
"If the variant is here, I want to know, because that would be problematic. The state is now contacting hospitals all across our state to test for the variant specifically," Governor Andrew Cuomo was quoted as saying.
Despite a number of mutations so far of SARS-CoV-2 virus, the culprit behind the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, none of them, including the latest variant found in the UK, has made a significant impact on the susceptibility of the virus to any of the currently used therapeutics, drugs or the vaccines under development, according to experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday.
Meanwhile, the Governor announced that to the date, 50,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered throughout New York. The state has received 6,30,000 doses thus far and expects to receive another 3,00,000 doses next week.
With Christmas and other festivals rapidly approaching, the Governor called on hospitals, nursing homes and medical personnel to continue providing vaccinations throughout the holidays to ensure nursing home patients and front line health care workers are protected as quickly as possible.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University reported 36,717 coronavirus deaths in New York State, the worst in the country.
--IANS
rs/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU