Oil prices climb as demand outlook improves, supplies tighten

-
ALSO READ
Sell oilfields; hive off drilling, other services: Oil ministry to ONGC
Shell Dutch ruling: OPEC and Russia seen gaining more power, business
Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among buyers
RIL-BP seek buyers for 5.5 mn standard cubic meters per day gas from KG-D6
Oil and gas giant ONGC to scale up KG basin gas output this year
-
Oil prices rose on Monday, extending three weeks of gains that have been underpinned by an improved outlook for fuel demand as increased COVID-19 vaccinations help lift travel curbs, along with tightness in supply.
Brent crude was up 51 cents, or 0.7%, at $73.20 a barrel by 0644 GMT, the highest since May 2019. U.S. West Texas Intermediate gained 47 cents, or 0.7%, to $71.38 a barrel, the highest since October 2018.
Motor vehicle traffic is returning to pre-pandemic levels in North America and much of Europe, and more planes are in the air as anti-coronavirus lockdowns and other restrictions are being eased, driving three weeks of increases for the oil benchmarks.
"In the short term the oil market may be volatile with frequent pull-backs as crude prices are beginning to struggle as demand in Europe and India faces headwinds," said Avtar Sandu, senior manager commodities at Phillip Futures in Singapore.
"The major trend is, however, still intact and deep pullbacks would provide opportunities for buying the dips," he said.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, known as OPEC+, need to increase output to meet recovering demand, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly report on Friday.
The OPEC+ group has been restraining production to support prices after the pandemic wiped out demand in 2020, maintaining strong compliance with agreed targets in May.
"OPEC+ needs to open the taps to keep the world oil markets adequately supplied," the IEA said.
Goldman Sachs said last week it expects Brent to rise to $80 per barrel this summer as the rollout of inoculations boosts economic activity around the world.
U.S. oil rigs in operation rose by six to 365, the highest since April 2020, energy services company Baker Hughes Co said in its weekly report.
It was the biggest weekly increase of oil rigs in a month, as drilling companies sought to benefit from rising demand.
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Himani Sarkar, Kenneth Maxwell and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU