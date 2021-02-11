Oil prices drop after strong rally as new Covid-19 variants weigh

By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin

LONDON (Reuters) - fell on Thursday, paring recent gains, as renewed lockdowns and the emergence of new variants weighed on the prospects for a swift demand recovery.

Brent crude fell 44 cents, or 0.7%, to $61.03 a barrel by 1321 GMT and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude lost 42 cents, or 0.7%, to $58.26.

The Brent benchmark had risen in the previous nine sessions, its longest sustained period of gains since January 2019. Wednesday had marked the eighth daily gain for U.S. crude.

"The rally that has been on 'til yesterday's close may take some time to be repeated as finally the reality is being priced in, namely the slow pace of the oil demand recovery," said Rystad Energy's head of oil markets, Bjornar Tonhaugen.

World oil demand in 2021 will rebound more slowly than previously thought, producer group OPEC said on Thursday, adding to a series of downgrades as the impact of the pandemic lingers.

The Energy Agency (IEA), meanwhile, said that global oil supply is still outstripping demand because of COVID-19 lockdowns and the spread of virus variants.

"The forecasts for economic and oil demand growth are highly dependent on progress in distributing and administering vaccines, and the easing of travel restrictions in the world's major economies," the IEA said.

The market has been driven higher recently as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, reduced output and Saudi Arabia pledged additional voluntary cuts.

But the IEA said that a rapid stock draw expected in the second half of the year could set the stage for OPEC+ to start unwinding its cuts.

Further price pressure came from the end of a blockade by Libya's Petroleum Facilities Guards at the port of Hariga. The stoppage at Hariga began last month and contributed to a decline in Libyan oil output.

Argentina's oil output also started to rise, pressuring prices.

The continuous struggle caused by the emerging variants of the virus and doubts about the efficacy of vaccines also dampened sentiment.

A UK scientist said the variant found in the British county of Kent is likely "to sweep the world" and could undermine the protection given by vaccines.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in London; Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by David Goodman)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)