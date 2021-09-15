Pakistan's provincial govt backs recognition of Taliban rule in Afghanistan

-
ALSO READ
India and Pakistan could play a bilateral T20 series in 2021: Report
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
ENG vs PAK 1st T20 highlights: Pakistan wins by 31 runs at Nottingham
Deeply worried for women, minorities as Taliban control Afghanistan: Malala
China, Pakistan FMs hold talks, Shah Mehmood Qureshi raises Kashmir issue
-
Pakistan's provincial government in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region has extended full support for recognising the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, local media reported on Wednesday.
"We (Pakistan) should recognise the Taliban government and give them full support," Housing Minister Dr Amjad Ali Khan was quoted as saying by Dawn newspaper. The minister also urged the federal government to recognise and support the Taliban government, claiming that the "Afghans have welcomed" the Taliban.
Pakistan, which reportedly aided the Taliban's return to power, is urging the world to engage with the outfit. Meanwhile, experts believe that Pakistan's ride on the Taliban could prove harmful in the long run.
While urging the world to restore humanitarian aid for Afghanistan, Amjad Khan also slammed people in the country who are advocating the idea of "Lar-o-Bar Yaw Afghan (Pakhtuns of low and highlands are one Afghan)."
"Yes, we are Pakhtuns, but we are Pakistanis, while Afghans have their own country," he said. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is one of the four provinces of Pakistan, located in the northwestern region of the country, along the Pakistan border.
"The Taliban gamble of Pakistan can be ruined by Pashtuns owing to the Durand Line Question that is inhibited by the community," said Canadian think-tank International Forum For Rights And Security (IFFRAS).
According to IFFRAS, close to 35 million people from the Pashtun community live in Pakistan and the Durand Line, which divides their "nation", has always been a sore point.
Pashtuns no longer express blind loyalty to Pakistan as they did in the past and there is rising anger among members living in the tribal areas and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the think-tank said.
For the past three years, Pashtuns have been waging a peaceful battle of nerves with the Pakistani state, especially its army. Pashtuns blame the country's army for the brutal destruction of their homes in successive military operations supposedly targeting terrorists hiding along the Durand Line.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU