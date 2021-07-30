Palestine condemns Israel for 'killing two of its nationals in West Bank'

-
ALSO READ
Israel, Hamas trade fire in Gaza as war rages on in the second week
India abstains from voting on UNHRC resolution to probe Gaza conflict
Palestinians say Israel blocks shipment of coronavirus vaccines to Gaza
Pro-Palestinian protesters in major US cities decry airstrikes over Gaza
Medics report deaths, injuries following Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip
-
Palestine condemned Israeli soldiers for killing two of its nationals, including a child, in the West Bank, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Thursday.
"It condemns the endless Israeli crimes against the Palestinians in the West Bank without posing any danger to the soldiers," it said.
The statement referred to the killing of a 41-year-old Palestinian near the village of Beita in northern West Bank on Tuesday, and the killing of an 11-year-old boy near the southern West Bank city of Hebron on Wednesday.
The statement called on the UN Security Council to take necessary measures to compel Israel to comply with international law and international humanitarian law immediately, as well as to provide international protection for the Palestinian people in the West Bank and Gaza.
It also called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to "immediately launch its investigations into the violations and crimes of the (Israeli) occupation against the Palestinian people."
On Monday, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye said in a statement that in recent days, the attacks of the Israeli soldiers and settlers on the Palestinians in the West Bank have increased.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU