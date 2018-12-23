PM Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives in Indonesia quake-tsunami

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in Indonesia due to tsunami, and said India is ready to assist its maritime neighbour in relief work.
At least 222 people were dead and hundreds more injured after a volcano-triggered tsunami hit beaches around Indonesia's Sunda Strait.
"Saddened by the loss of lives and destruction in Indonesia caused by tsunami ... Condolences to the bereaved families ... India is ready to assist our maritime neighbour and friend in relief work," the PM tweeted.
