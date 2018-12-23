JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News

US govt shutdown likely to last a week as Donald Trump drags wall fight
Business Standard

PM Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives in Indonesia quake-tsunami

At least 222 people were dead and hundreds more injured after a volcano-triggered tsunami hit beaches around Indonesia's Sunda Strait

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in Indonesia due to tsunami, and said India is ready to assist its maritime neighbour in relief work.

At least 222 people were dead and hundreds more injured after a volcano-triggered tsunami hit beaches around Indonesia's Sunda Strait.

"Saddened by the loss of lives and destruction in Indonesia caused by tsunami ... Condolences to the bereaved families ... India is ready to assist our maritime neighbour and friend in relief work," the PM tweeted.
First Published: Sun, December 23 2018. 20:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements