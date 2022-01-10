Sri Lanka launches inter-city train service using Indian-funded coaches

-
Sri Lanka on Sunday launched an inter-city train service, using the Diesel Multiple Units procured from India, highlighting two key pillars of New Delhi's development partnership with the island nation -- infrastructure development and country-wide focus.
The train service will criss-cross the island nation, connecting the capital city of Colombo with Kankesanthurai on the northern tip of the Jaffna Peninsula, which has a Tamil-majority population.
Powering Sri Lanka railway infrastructure forward!! The train service launched today to the Northern Province highlights 2 key pillars of Flag of India's development partnership with #lka - infrastructure development and country-wide focus, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka tweeted.
The launch ceremony was attended by Sri Lankan Transport Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi and India's Deputy High Commissioner Vinod K Jacob.
Another significant landmark in India-Sri Lanka ties! Hon'ble Minister @pavithrawannia1 inaugurated the AC Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) supplied by @RITESLimited under an Indian credit line & launched the train service from Mt.Lavinia to KKS. She undertook the inaugural ride&was welcomed, the Indian mission said in another tweet.
This train service will facilitate people-to-people exchange and will lay emphasis on mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries, Jacob said.
Wanniarachchi thanked the Indian government for its continued support to Sri Lanka in tackling the ongoing pandemic.
