Taliban deny entry of female students in campus for not wearing Burqa

crackdown on Afghan women and continues as one of the guards barred female from entering the campus for not wearing a on Sunday.

The incident occurred at the Badakhshan University in northeastern . The Afghan were forced to remain outside the entry gate as the were not following the norms of the Taliban's preferred attires, Khaama Press reported.

Taliban's restriction on women's freedom of movement, speech, expression, work opportunities, and attire does not just end here. The group has also barred from attending school from sixth grade since taking control of war-torn .

Khaama Press reported quoting the president of Badakhshan University, Naqibullah Qazizada who said that the terror outfit's violence and unlawful conduct toward the will be taken care of and the student's request would be realized.

After the seized control of on August 15, 2021, they immediately began rolling back the rights of women and girls. Women began to protest on the streets since Taliban's first week in power, despite the grave risks they faced in doing so.

By early September, women-led protests were taking place in Herat province in western Afghanistan and quickly spread across multiple provinces.

According to Human Rights Watch, the Taliban response was brutal from the beginning, beating protesters, disrupting protests, and detaining and torturing journalists covering the demonstrations. The Taliban also banned unauthorized protests. Over time, the Taliban's abusive responses escalated, with a particularly brutal response to a protest on January 16 in Kabul, when Taliban members threatened, intimidated, and physically assaulted protesters, using pepper spray and electric shock devices.

Notably, the situation of human rights in Afghanistan has worsened since the collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban's return to power in August last year. Although the fighting in the country has ended, serious human rights violations continue unabated, especially against women and minorities.

Besides this, the continuously soaring prices of food products in the country have emerged as a new challenge for Afghans. In a short span of fewer than three months, food prices have almost doubled, reported Khaama Press.

