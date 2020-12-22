UK economy grew by record 16% in third quarter after first lockdown slump

-
ALSO READ
World Coronavirus Dispatch: UK economic recovery runs into trouble
Covid-19 impact: UK job losses hit decade-high, worse seen ahead
World Coronavirus Dispatch: EU states to pilot Covid-tracing apps
Covid-19: Boris Johnson accepts he could have done things differently
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Pathogen can last 28 days on glass and currency
-
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's economic recovery from its coronavirus crash was a bit quicker than previously thought in the July-September period, official data showed on Tuesday.
Gross domestic product grew by a record 16.0% in the third quarter - revised up from a previous estimate of 15.5% - but that still did not make up for its 18.8% slump in the April-June period when much of the economy was shut down.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Writing by William Schomberg)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU