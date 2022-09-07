UK PM Liz Truss appoints diverse Cabinet in complete shake-up of old guard

-
ALSO READ
Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss? Tories shouldn't write off 'Trussonomics' yet
PM Modi confident India-UK ties will be strengthened under Truss leadership
PM-elect Liz Truss plans shake-up of UK Cabinet, Sunak unlikely to join
Liz Truss to take charge as new UK PM; set to unveil key Cabinet posts
Queen Elizabeth II appoints Liz Truss as Britain's new Prime Minister
-
Prime Minister Liz Truss held her first Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London on Wednesday after announcing one of the UK's most diverse Cabinets, with key frontline posts going to ethnic minority members of Parliament, including Indian-origin Suella Braverman as the Home Secretary.
Another Indian-origin minister in the Cabinet, Agra-born Alok Sharma, retains his climate action job as the COP26 President, as does Defence Secretary Ben Wallace in a new top team that is otherwise a complete shake-up of the old guard.
London-born junior minister Ranil Jayawardena, of mixed Sri Lankan and Indian heritage, has been promoted as the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.
Many senior Tories, who had backed Truss' rival, British Indian former finance minister Rishi Sunak, find themselves without a job including former justice secretary Dominic Raab, transport secretary Grant Shapps and health secretary Steve Barclay.
The process of appointing the Cabinet and junior ministerial roles began on Tuesday and will continue into Wednesday, when Truss addresses her first Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons.
By her side on the frontbenches will be Braverman, whose Tamil mother had her family roots in Mauritius and Goan-origin father migrated to the UK from Kenya.
Also, by her side will be Ghanian-origin Kwasi Kwarteng as the UK's first black Chancellor and mixed Sierra Leone and white heritage James Cleverly as the Foreign Secretary, Truss' own former portfolio.
Truss has packed the top tier of her Cabinet with close allies, such as Therese Coffey as the Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and Wendy Morton as the Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasury and the first Tory female Chief Whip in charge of party discipline.
Former Tory leadership contender Kemi Badenoch is the new International Trade Secretary, with incumbent Anne-Marie Trevelyan shifted as Transport Secretary. Another former contestant Tom Tugendhat has been handed the role of the Minister for Security.
Iraqi-origin Nadhim Zahawi has been appointed the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Minister of Equalities, Brandon Lewis is the new Justice Secretary, and Penny Mordaunt is the Leader of the Commons.
Former junior ministers Jacob Rees-Mogg and Simon Clarke have been promoted as the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, and Levelling Up and Housing respectively, and former policing minister Kit Malthouse is the new Education Secretary.
We have huge reserves of talent, of energy, and determination, Truss said in her inaugural address outside 10 Downing Street on Tuesday.
I am confident that together we can: ride out the storm, we can rebuild our economy, and we can become the modern brilliant Britain that I know we can be. This is our vital mission to ensure opportunity and prosperity for all people and future generations. I am determined to deliver, she said.
Her speech followed an audience with Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, where the 96-year-old monarch formally asked her to form a new government.
Truss has pledged to "transform Britain into an aspiration nation with high paying jobs, safe streets and where everyone everywhere has the opportunities they deserve. She has acknowledged the tough challenges she faces with spiralling energy bills creating a cost-of-living crisis but insisted that she has a plan to ride out the storm.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU