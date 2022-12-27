Ukraine aims to hold peace summit this winter: Foreign Minister Kuleba

-
ALSO READ
Italy's Foreign Minister holds talks with Zelenskyy, Kuleba in Kyiv
Russia playing 'hunger games' with the world, says Ukrainian FM Kuleba
EU foreign ministers to suspend visa facilitation agreement with Russia
Putin is failing in brutal war of aggression against Ukraine: NATO chief
Russia temporarily stops gas flow to Europe through Nord Stream 1
-
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Kiev is counting on holding a summit to discuss the peace plan for Ukraine by the end of February.
"The UN could be the best platform for holding this summit," Kuleba was quoted by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency as saying, Xinhua news agency reported.
Kuleba said that he believes that Russia is not ready for peace talks, though the minister pointed out that "every war ends as a result of the actions taken on the battlefield and at the negotiating table".
While commenting on the recent visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the United States, Kuleba said he was "absolutely satisfied" with its results.
Zelensky put forward a peace plan for ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict at the G20 summit in Indonesia last month.
--IANS
int/sha
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 06:52 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU