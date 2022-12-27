JUST IN
Business Standard

Ukraine aims to hold peace summit this winter: Foreign Minister Kuleba

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Kiev is counting on holding a summit to discuss the peace plan for Ukraine by the end of February

IANS  |  Kiev 

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (Photo: Twitter)
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (Photo: Twitter)

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Kiev is counting on holding a summit to discuss the peace plan for Ukraine by the end of February.

"The UN could be the best platform for holding this summit," Kuleba was quoted by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency as saying, Xinhua news agency reported.

Kuleba said that he believes that Russia is not ready for peace talks, though the minister pointed out that "every war ends as a result of the actions taken on the battlefield and at the negotiating table".

While commenting on the recent visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the United States, Kuleba said he was "absolutely satisfied" with its results.

Zelensky put forward a peace plan for ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict at the G20 summit in Indonesia last month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 06:52 IST

