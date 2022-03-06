Ukraine official says Russian assault halts evacuation for second time

JUST IN
A Ukrainian official says a second attempt to evacuate civilians from a southern city under siege for a week has failed due to continued Russian shelling.

AP  |  Lviv 

Ukraine
The gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha, close to the capital Kyiv, Ukraine

A Ukrainian official says a second attempt to evacuate civilians from a southern city under siege for a week has failed due to continued Russian shelling.

Evacuations from the port city of Mariupol were scheduled to begin at noon local time (10 a.m. GMT) during a 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. local ceasefire, Ukrainian military authorities said earlier Sunday.

Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko said the planned evacuations along designated humanitarian corridors were halted because of an ongoing assault.

There can be no green corridors' because only the sick brain of the Russians decides when to start shooting and at whom, he said on Telegram.

A similar cease-fire planned for Mariupol and the nearby city of Volnovakha collapsed Saturday, trapping residents under more shelling and aerial bombardment by Russian forces.

First Published: Sun, March 06 2022. 19:09 IST

