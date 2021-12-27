US shouldn't interfere in Afghanistan affairs: Taliban government

-
A top official of the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan said that the the US should not interfere in the affairs of the war-torn nation, adding that it is capable of taking decisions independently, the media reported.
The remarks were made by Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the Taliban's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, while he addressed a gathering on Sunday, reports TOLO News.
Regarding the withdrawal of US forces in August that led to the Taliban taking control of the country, Stanekzai said that "American soldiers fled from Afghanistan in the dark of the night".
He said that the country is independent now and that the last four months have been the first time in four decades in which Afghans are taking their decisions independently.
"The enemies," he said, should not think that Afghanistan is weakened by 40 years of war as it has the ability to fight another 40 years if it has to.
The Deputy Foreign Minister acknowledged that hundreds of Afghans were leaving the country for Iran on a daily basis over economic problems and that most of them fail to cross the border or lose their lives on their way.
He asked Afghanistan's neighbours to help the country, open their borders to refugees and ease visa norms.
Stanikzai said that Afghan women and girls have the right to work and education, but added that Afghanistan's culture is different from that of the West.
He admitted that solidarity among the people within the country and building relations with the world countries are two big challenges ahead of the Islamic Emirate.
Also addressing the gathering, Anas Haqqani, also a member of Taliban government, said "the world does not want Afghans to become self-reliant", TOLO News reported.
