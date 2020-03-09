125 stocks from BSE500 index hit 52-week lows; 14 stocks touch new lows

-
-
As many as 125 stocks from the BSE500 index, including Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), NTPC, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), ITC, Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL), Hindalco Industries, Tata Motors, Vedanta and Wipro hit their 52-week lows today.
Of these, a total of 14 stocks -- Coal India, Oil India, PNB Housing Finance, Reliance Capital, Reliance Infrastructure, Dish TV Network, Aditya Birla Capital and General Insurance Corporation of India -- hit their respective all-time lows on the BSE.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned net sellers for the 10th straight trading day on Friday, offloading equity shares worth of Rs 22,089 crore till Friday, March 6, 2020, exchange data shows.
The number of coronavirus cases outside of China has been increasing rapidly, thus worrying investors about global growth going ahead. Globally, all markets fell sharply despite the capital infusion and rate cuts by global central banks or finance ministries to support the economy from coronavirus, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
The rising cases of coronavirus outside China has led to serious worries over fears of a prolonged global economic slowdown. In fact, this event has introduced additional downside risks to our earnings estimates for FY21. Till we see a semblance of normalcy returning, markets are likely to remain under pressure and highly volatile. Fluctuations in FPIs' equity flows can also add to volatility. Meanwhile, select sectors with better earnings visibility would continue to enjoy valuation premium over broader markets, the brokerage firm said.
In the past one month, around 70 stocks have seen their share price getting eroded by more than 30 per cent, as compared to 13 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex and S&P BSE500 index. The list includes, YES Bank, Tata Motors, LIC Housing Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance, RBL Bank, Vedanta, and Punjab National Bank.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|52 WK LOW
|PREV LOW
|PREV DATE
|ADANI PORTS
|326.10
|326.00
|327.20
|01-Mar-19
|ADITYA BIRLA CAP
|69.35
|69.30
|73.05
|06-Mar-20
|ADVANCE. ENZYME.
|138.20
|138.20
|142.00
|29-Aug-19
|ALLAHABAD BANK
|9.16
|8.96
|10.50
|06-Mar-20
|APOLLO TYRES
|131.25
|129.65
|131.40
|06-Mar-20
|B H E L
|28.35
|28.10
|29.00
|06-Mar-20
|BALMER LAWRIE
|96.70
|95.00
|97.05
|06-Mar-20
|BANK OF INDIA
|42.15
|42.05
|43.95
|06-Mar-20
|BEML LTD
|626.60
|623.05
|644.00
|23-Aug-19
|BHARAT DYNAMICS
|239.10
|239.10
|245.85
|06-Mar-20
|BHARAT ELECTRON
|69.75
|68.70
|69.15
|06-Mar-20
|C P C L
|94.30
|90.95
|91.00
|06-Mar-20
|CANARA BANK
|125.40
|123.50
|128.00
|06-Mar-20
|CARE RATINGS
|436.95
|434.00
|444.50
|26-Nov-19
|CENTRAL BANK
|14.15
|14.00
|14.10
|06-Mar-20
|CENTRUM CAPITAL
|16.25
|16.15
|17.20
|04-Mar-20
|CESC
|599.65
|578.70
|587.55
|06-Mar-20
|CHALET HOTELS
|271.05
|269.70
|271.00
|05-Mar-19
|CHAMBAL FERT.
|127.80
|127.00
|128.80
|06-Mar-20
|COAL INDIA
|163.00
|162.00
|165.00
|18-Feb-20
|COCHIN SHIPYARD
|301.50
|300.50
|310.00
|06-Mar-20
|CONTAINER CORPN.
|422.35
|419.65
|434.25
|06-Mar-20
|CORPORATION BANK
|13.20
|12.70
|13.60
|15-Oct-19
|D B CORP
|100.85
|100.85
|104.70
|06-Mar-20
|DALMIA BHARA.
|735.35
|705.50
|717.70
|04-Mar-20
|DCM SHRIRAM
|301.00
|298.00
|310.70
|06-Mar-20
|DELTA CORP
|107.45
|104.75
|115.00
|06-Mar-20
|DISH TV
|6.05
|6.03
|6.62
|05-Mar-20
|EIH
|117.70
|115.00
|120.75
|06-Mar-20
|ENGINEERS INDIA
|67.85
|66.65
|68.30
|06-Mar-20
|EXIDE INDS.
|153.70
|151.70
|154.55
|06-Mar-20
|FEDERAL BANK
|73.45
|73.05
|76.40
|06-Mar-20
|FINOLEX CABLES
|308.10
|300.00
|312.00
|06-Mar-20
|FORCE MOTORS
|960.00
|946.25
|951.00
|12-Dec-19
|G N F C
|137.10
|135.45
|145.35
|06-Mar-20
|G S F C
|52.60
|52.40
|54.50
|06-Mar-20
|GAYATRI PROJECTS
|16.15
|16.15
|16.95
|06-Mar-20
|GENERAL INSURANC
|150.95
|150.60
|154.00
|23-Aug-19
|GHCL
|142.00
|142.00
|149.30
|06-Mar-20
|GIC HOUSING FIN
|81.35
|79.55
|85.30
|06-Mar-20
|GILLETTE INDIA
|5638.60
|5548.30
|5649.65
|04-Mar-20
|GLENMARK PHARMA.
|266.85
|263.85
|267.30
|14-Nov-19
|GRAPHITE INDIA
|190.05
|187.20
|212.55
|06-Mar-20
|H U D C O
|26.40
|26.40
|28.00
|06-Mar-20
|HFCL
|11.05
|10.14
|11.54
|06-Mar-20
|HIMADRI SPECIALT
|40.70
|40.40
|43.80
|06-Mar-20
|HIMATSING. SEIDE
|85.40
|83.00
|86.00
|06-Mar-20
|HIND.AERONAUTICS
|599.00
|599.00
|615.00
|06-Mar-20
|HIND.COPPER
|28.10
|27.85
|27.90
|23-Aug-19
|HIND.ZINC
|158.70
|155.00
|161.90
|06-Mar-20
|HINDALCO INDS.
|144.60
|140.35
|140.70
|06-Mar-20
|I D F C
|28.60
|28.60
|28.95
|06-Mar-20
|I O B
|8.35
|8.29
|8.40
|28-Feb-20
|IDFC FIRST BANK
|34.30
|33.90
|34.00
|06-Mar-20
|IFB INDS.
|399.75
|396.90
|420.00
|06-Mar-20
|IFCI
|4.87
|4.80
|5.00
|06-Mar-20
|INTELLECT DESIGN
|102.85
|102.20
|105.00
|04-Mar-20
|ITC
|178.40
|175.75
|179.75
|06-Mar-20
|J & K BANK
|16.75
|16.40
|17.05
|06-Mar-20
|JAIN IRRIGATION
|4.45
|4.41
|4.42
|05-Mar-20
|JSW ENERGY
|48.70
|47.85
|52.00
|06-Mar-20
|KALPATARU POWER
|310.00
|309.00
|317.30
|06-Mar-20
|KARNATAKA BANK
|62.20
|62.00
|63.30
|06-Mar-20
|LAK. MACH. WORKS
|3021.00
|3006.00
|3133.90
|03-Feb-20
|LARSEN & TOUBRO
|1091.40
|1068.00
|1131.00
|06-Mar-20
|LIC HOUSING FIN.
|288.90
|286.40
|292.80
|06-Mar-20
|MAH. SEAMLESS
|293.00
|293.00
|304.10
|06-Mar-20
|MAHINDRA LIFE.
|320.35
|318.15
|322.80
|06-Mar-20
|MARICO
|274.15
|272.95
|280.50
|06-Mar-20
|MOIL
|115.20
|113.40
|118.00
|06-Mar-20
|MPHASIS
|790.00
|790.00
|810.80
|06-Mar-20
|NATL. ALUMINIUM
|31.55
|31.15
|32.35
|02-Mar-20
|NBCC
|22.70
|22.50
|23.75
|06-Mar-20
|NCC
|30.90
|30.35
|32.25
|06-Mar-20
|NHPC LTD
|20.60
|20.45
|20.45
|28-Feb-20
|NLC INDIA
|46.70
|46.25
|46.45
|06-Mar-20
|NTPC
|102.10
|100.65
|102.80
|02-Mar-20
|O N G C
|78.45
|78.05
|87.70
|06-Mar-20
|OIL INDIA
|92.90
|92.00
|101.10
|06-Mar-20
|ORACLE FIN.SERV.
|2492.70
|2475.00
|2482.00
|12-Dec-19
|PC JEWELLER
|11.55
|11.35
|11.95
|06-Mar-20
|PHILLIPS CARBON
|93.40
|93.15
|99.00
|06-Mar-20
|PIRAMAL ENTERP.
|1278.00
|1241.95
|1261.90
|06-Mar-20
|PNB HOUSING
|272.40
|270.00
|287.30
|06-Mar-20
|PRISM JOHNSON
|49.95
|48.45
|52.50
|06-Mar-20
|PTC INDIA
|43.55
|43.25
|44.25
|06-Mar-20
|PUNJAB NATL.BANK
|40.60
|40.30
|41.20
|06-Mar-20
|R C F
|34.10
|34.00
|35.45
|06-Mar-20
|RAIL VIKAS
|18.00
|17.75
|18.60
|11-Apr-19
|RAYMOND
|446.50
|440.40
|470.90
|06-Mar-20
|REC LTD
|110.30
|109.75
|113.00
|06-Mar-20
|RELIANCE CAPITAL
|5.27
|5.27
|5.54
|06-Mar-20
|RELIANCE INFRA.
|15.20
|15.20
|16.85
|06-Mar-20
|S H KELKAR & CO.
|88.45
|86.60
|88.80
|06-Mar-20
|SADBHAV ENGG.
|53.35
|52.60
|55.80
|06-Mar-20
|SJVN
|21.95
|21.80
|22.50
|06-Mar-20
|SOBHA
|276.65
|269.45
|295.00
|06-Mar-20
|SOMANY CERAMICS
|162.20
|152.60
|156.00
|06-Mar-20
|SOUTH IND.BANK
|7.69
|7.62
|8.40
|06-Mar-20
|STAR CEMENT
|77.80
|76.15
|80.55
|06-Mar-20
|STERLITE TECH.
|84.15
|83.00
|85.85
|06-Mar-20
|SUNDRAM FASTEN.
|379.45
|379.45
|390.00
|06-Mar-20
|T N NEWSPRINT
|147.70
|145.05
|150.00
|06-Mar-20
|T.V. TODAY NETW.
|197.50
|197.40
|201.45
|06-Mar-20
|TAKE SOLUTIONS
|67.05
|63.95
|66.90
|06-Mar-20
|TATA MOTORS
|107.80
|105.50
|106.00
|04-Sep-19
|TATA MOTORS-DVR
|46.85
|46.30
|48.30
|04-Sep-19
|TATA POWER CO.
|41.20
|40.65
|41.55
|06-Mar-20
|TCNS CLOTHING
|520.05
|516.00
|547.20
|12-Feb-20
|TEJAS NETWORKS
|41.75
|41.75
|45.50
|28-Feb-20
|THERMAX
|855.00
|835.00
|859.65
|06-Mar-20
|TRIDENT
|4.90
|4.85
|5.01
|06-Mar-20
|TVS SRICHAKRA
|1379.00
|1309.05
|1450.00
|06-Mar-20
|UCO BANK
|11.23
|11.00
|11.00
|15-Oct-19
|UFLEX
|188.85
|188.75
|190.05
|10-Dec-19
|UNION BANK (I)
|34.50
|34.20
|35.00
|03-Mar-20
|UNITED BANK (I)
|5.23
|5.16
|5.99
|06-Mar-20
|UPL
|502.85
|494.70
|495.15
|06-Mar-20
|V-GUARD INDS.
|196.00
|192.00
|195.35
|03-Mar-20
|VEDANTA
|99.55
|98.40
|108.10
|06-Mar-20
|VENKY'S (INDIA)
|964.95
|931.00
|1030.00
|06-Mar-20
|VRL LOGISTICS
|217.05
|213.40
|214.00
|28-Feb-20
|WELSPUN INDIA
|34.05
|34.00
|36.20
|06-Mar-20
|WIPRO
|216.95
|215.60
|218.50
|02-Mar-20
|ZEE ENTERTAINMEN
|203.70
|202.85
|203.70
|07-Oct-19
