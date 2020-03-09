JUST IN
Crude oil plunges 30% to $30 a barrel; $20 a remote possibility: Analysts
Business Standard

125 stocks from BSE500 index hit 52-week lows; 14 stocks touch new lows

Foreign portfolio investors turned net sellers for the 10th straight trading day, offloading equity shares worth Rs 22,089 crore till March 6, 2020, exchange data shows

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

markets
The number of coronavirus cases outside of China has been increasing rapidly, thus worrying investors about global growth going ahead

One out of every four stocks from the S&P BSE500 index hit its 52-week low on the BSE on Monday as investor sentiment remained subdued amid the rapid spread of novel coronavirus across the world. Meanwhile, oil prices plummeted over 20 per cent as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) talks broke down with Saudi Arabia raising output.

As many as 125 stocks from the BSE500 index, including Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), NTPC, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), ITC, Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL), Hindalco Industries, Tata Motors, Vedanta and Wipro hit their 52-week lows today.

Of these, a total of 14 stocks -- Coal India, Oil India, PNB Housing Finance, Reliance Capital, Reliance Infrastructure, Dish TV Network, Aditya Birla Capital and General Insurance Corporation of India -- hit their respective all-time lows on the BSE.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned net sellers for the 10th straight trading day on Friday, offloading equity shares worth of Rs 22,089 crore till Friday, March 6, 2020, exchange data shows.

The number of coronavirus cases outside of China has been increasing rapidly, thus worrying investors about global growth going ahead. Globally, all markets fell sharply despite the capital infusion and rate cuts by global central banks or finance ministries to support the economy from coronavirus, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The rising cases of coronavirus outside China has led to serious worries over fears of a prolonged global economic slowdown. In fact, this event has introduced additional downside risks to our earnings estimates for FY21. Till we see a semblance of normalcy returning, markets are likely to remain under pressure and highly volatile. Fluctuations in FPIs' equity flows can also add to volatility. Meanwhile, select sectors with better earnings visibility would continue to enjoy valuation premium over broader markets, the brokerage firm said.

In the past one month, around 70 stocks have seen their share price getting eroded by more than 30 per cent, as compared to 13 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex and S&P BSE500 index. The list includes, YES Bank, Tata Motors, LIC Housing Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance, RBL Bank, Vedanta, and Punjab National Bank.

COMPANY LATEST 52 WK LOW PREV LOW PREV DATE
ADANI PORTS 326.10 326.00 327.20 01-Mar-19
ADITYA BIRLA CAP 69.35 69.30 73.05 06-Mar-20
ADVANCE. ENZYME. 138.20 138.20 142.00 29-Aug-19
ALLAHABAD BANK 9.16 8.96 10.50 06-Mar-20
APOLLO TYRES 131.25 129.65 131.40 06-Mar-20
B H E L 28.35 28.10 29.00 06-Mar-20
BALMER LAWRIE 96.70 95.00 97.05 06-Mar-20
BANK OF INDIA 42.15 42.05 43.95 06-Mar-20
BEML LTD 626.60 623.05 644.00 23-Aug-19
BHARAT DYNAMICS 239.10 239.10 245.85 06-Mar-20
BHARAT ELECTRON 69.75 68.70 69.15 06-Mar-20
C P C L 94.30 90.95 91.00 06-Mar-20
CANARA BANK 125.40 123.50 128.00 06-Mar-20
CARE RATINGS 436.95 434.00 444.50 26-Nov-19
CENTRAL BANK 14.15 14.00 14.10 06-Mar-20
CENTRUM CAPITAL 16.25 16.15 17.20 04-Mar-20
CESC 599.65 578.70 587.55 06-Mar-20
CHALET HOTELS 271.05 269.70 271.00 05-Mar-19
CHAMBAL FERT. 127.80 127.00 128.80 06-Mar-20
COAL INDIA 163.00 162.00 165.00 18-Feb-20
COCHIN SHIPYARD 301.50 300.50 310.00 06-Mar-20
CONTAINER CORPN. 422.35 419.65 434.25 06-Mar-20
CORPORATION BANK 13.20 12.70 13.60 15-Oct-19
D B CORP 100.85 100.85 104.70 06-Mar-20
DALMIA BHARA. 735.35 705.50 717.70 04-Mar-20
DCM SHRIRAM 301.00 298.00 310.70 06-Mar-20
DELTA CORP 107.45 104.75 115.00 06-Mar-20
DISH TV 6.05 6.03 6.62 05-Mar-20
EIH 117.70 115.00 120.75 06-Mar-20
ENGINEERS INDIA 67.85 66.65 68.30 06-Mar-20
EXIDE INDS. 153.70 151.70 154.55 06-Mar-20
FEDERAL BANK 73.45 73.05 76.40 06-Mar-20
FINOLEX CABLES 308.10 300.00 312.00 06-Mar-20
FORCE MOTORS 960.00 946.25 951.00 12-Dec-19
G N F C 137.10 135.45 145.35 06-Mar-20
G S F C 52.60 52.40 54.50 06-Mar-20
GAYATRI PROJECTS 16.15 16.15 16.95 06-Mar-20
GENERAL INSURANC 150.95 150.60 154.00 23-Aug-19
GHCL 142.00 142.00 149.30 06-Mar-20
GIC HOUSING FIN 81.35 79.55 85.30 06-Mar-20
GILLETTE INDIA 5638.60 5548.30 5649.65 04-Mar-20
GLENMARK PHARMA. 266.85 263.85 267.30 14-Nov-19
GRAPHITE INDIA 190.05 187.20 212.55 06-Mar-20
H U D C O 26.40 26.40 28.00 06-Mar-20
HFCL 11.05 10.14 11.54 06-Mar-20
HIMADRI SPECIALT 40.70 40.40 43.80 06-Mar-20
HIMATSING. SEIDE 85.40 83.00 86.00 06-Mar-20
HIND.AERONAUTICS 599.00 599.00 615.00 06-Mar-20
HIND.COPPER 28.10 27.85 27.90 23-Aug-19
HIND.ZINC 158.70 155.00 161.90 06-Mar-20
HINDALCO INDS. 144.60 140.35 140.70 06-Mar-20
I D F C 28.60 28.60 28.95 06-Mar-20
I O B 8.35 8.29 8.40 28-Feb-20
IDFC FIRST BANK 34.30 33.90 34.00 06-Mar-20
IFB INDS. 399.75 396.90 420.00 06-Mar-20
IFCI 4.87 4.80 5.00 06-Mar-20
INTELLECT DESIGN 102.85 102.20 105.00 04-Mar-20
ITC 178.40 175.75 179.75 06-Mar-20
J & K BANK 16.75 16.40 17.05 06-Mar-20
JAIN IRRIGATION 4.45 4.41 4.42 05-Mar-20
JSW ENERGY 48.70 47.85 52.00 06-Mar-20
KALPATARU POWER 310.00 309.00 317.30 06-Mar-20
KARNATAKA BANK 62.20 62.00 63.30 06-Mar-20
LAK. MACH. WORKS 3021.00 3006.00 3133.90 03-Feb-20
LARSEN & TOUBRO 1091.40 1068.00 1131.00 06-Mar-20
LIC HOUSING FIN. 288.90 286.40 292.80 06-Mar-20
MAH. SEAMLESS 293.00 293.00 304.10 06-Mar-20
MAHINDRA LIFE. 320.35 318.15 322.80 06-Mar-20
MARICO 274.15 272.95 280.50 06-Mar-20
MOIL 115.20 113.40 118.00 06-Mar-20
MPHASIS 790.00 790.00 810.80 06-Mar-20
NATL. ALUMINIUM 31.55 31.15 32.35 02-Mar-20
NBCC 22.70 22.50 23.75 06-Mar-20
NCC 30.90 30.35 32.25 06-Mar-20
NHPC LTD 20.60 20.45 20.45 28-Feb-20
NLC INDIA 46.70 46.25 46.45 06-Mar-20
NTPC 102.10 100.65 102.80 02-Mar-20
O N G C 78.45 78.05 87.70 06-Mar-20
OIL INDIA 92.90 92.00 101.10 06-Mar-20
ORACLE FIN.SERV. 2492.70 2475.00 2482.00 12-Dec-19
PC JEWELLER 11.55 11.35 11.95 06-Mar-20
PHILLIPS CARBON 93.40 93.15 99.00 06-Mar-20
PIRAMAL ENTERP. 1278.00 1241.95 1261.90 06-Mar-20
PNB HOUSING 272.40 270.00 287.30 06-Mar-20
PRISM JOHNSON 49.95 48.45 52.50 06-Mar-20
PTC INDIA 43.55 43.25 44.25 06-Mar-20
PUNJAB NATL.BANK 40.60 40.30 41.20 06-Mar-20
R C F 34.10 34.00 35.45 06-Mar-20
RAIL VIKAS 18.00 17.75 18.60 11-Apr-19
RAYMOND 446.50 440.40 470.90 06-Mar-20
REC LTD 110.30 109.75 113.00 06-Mar-20
RELIANCE CAPITAL 5.27 5.27 5.54 06-Mar-20
RELIANCE INFRA. 15.20 15.20 16.85 06-Mar-20
S H KELKAR & CO. 88.45 86.60 88.80 06-Mar-20
SADBHAV ENGG. 53.35 52.60 55.80 06-Mar-20
SJVN 21.95 21.80 22.50 06-Mar-20
SOBHA 276.65 269.45 295.00 06-Mar-20
SOMANY CERAMICS 162.20 152.60 156.00 06-Mar-20
SOUTH IND.BANK 7.69 7.62 8.40 06-Mar-20
STAR CEMENT 77.80 76.15 80.55 06-Mar-20
STERLITE TECH. 84.15 83.00 85.85 06-Mar-20
SUNDRAM FASTEN. 379.45 379.45 390.00 06-Mar-20
T N NEWSPRINT 147.70 145.05 150.00 06-Mar-20
T.V. TODAY NETW. 197.50 197.40 201.45 06-Mar-20
TAKE SOLUTIONS 67.05 63.95 66.90 06-Mar-20
TATA MOTORS 107.80 105.50 106.00 04-Sep-19
TATA MOTORS-DVR 46.85 46.30 48.30 04-Sep-19
TATA POWER CO. 41.20 40.65 41.55 06-Mar-20
TCNS CLOTHING 520.05 516.00 547.20 12-Feb-20
TEJAS NETWORKS 41.75 41.75 45.50 28-Feb-20
THERMAX 855.00 835.00 859.65 06-Mar-20
TRIDENT 4.90 4.85 5.01 06-Mar-20
TVS SRICHAKRA 1379.00 1309.05 1450.00 06-Mar-20
UCO BANK 11.23 11.00 11.00 15-Oct-19
UFLEX 188.85 188.75 190.05 10-Dec-19
UNION BANK (I) 34.50 34.20 35.00 03-Mar-20
UNITED BANK (I) 5.23 5.16 5.99 06-Mar-20
UPL 502.85 494.70 495.15 06-Mar-20
V-GUARD INDS. 196.00 192.00 195.35 03-Mar-20
VEDANTA 99.55 98.40 108.10 06-Mar-20
VENKY'S (INDIA) 964.95 931.00 1030.00 06-Mar-20
VRL LOGISTICS 217.05 213.40 214.00 28-Feb-20
WELSPUN INDIA 34.05 34.00 36.20 06-Mar-20
WIPRO 216.95 215.60 218.50 02-Mar-20
ZEE ENTERTAINMEN 203.70 202.85 203.70 07-Oct-19


First Published: Mon, March 09 2020. 11:05 IST

