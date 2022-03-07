As markets sink, NSE says key index prices not updating intermittently

-
Prices of two key indices of India's National Stock Exchange (NSE) were not updating intermittently on Monday, the country's largest bourse said, amid plummeting markets as investors spooked by a sharp rise in oil prices dumped risky assets.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index and Nifty's bank index were "intermittently not getting broadcasted," NSE said in a statement. "The Exchange is working on resolving the issue and shall keep the members informed," the exchange said, adding that trading in all segments were functioning normally.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Euan Rocha)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
