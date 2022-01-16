Auto ancillary stocks in radar on hopes of fresh demand from OEMs

-
ALSO READ
Google open to more tie-ups like Jio with OEMs and telcos in India
Ola Electric to have 4,000 EV charging points in 2022: CEO Bhavish Aggarwal
Stock of this auto ancillary company has zoomed 241% in six weeks
A good time to buy an electric two-wheeler, hold on if it's a car you want
Minda Corp, Pricol: These auto ancillary stocks may be the next big movers
-
Shares of companies dealing in auto ancillaries have seen a firm uptick recently as their business outlook seems to have turned bright on hopes of rapid adoption of electric vehicles.
With supply of chips required in manufacturing of automobiles improving, auto components are likely to see a rebound in demand from original equipment manufacturers across the globe.
Shares of Automotive Stampings and Assemblies rose 1,072 per cent in the past six months period.
Founded in 1990, Automotive Stampings and Assemblies manufactures sheet metal components, welded assemblies and modules for automobiles.
It's current market capitalisation is worth Rs 1,259, NSE data showed.
Moreover, companies in the similar business such as JBM Auto and Talbros Automotive Components too managed to return healthy gains to their respective investors, rallying 188 per cent and 94 per cent, respectively.
Further, Kranti Industries shares rose over 60 per cent during the six months period, data showed.
It is worth mentioning that Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the COP26 meet in Glasgow said India aims to increase its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 Giga Watt by 2030, besides the country wishes to fulfil 50 per cent of its energy requirements from renewable energy sources by 2030.
Also, India intends to reduce its total projected carbon emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030, which may go a long way in creating a fresh demand in electric mobility and green technology space.
--IANS
ad/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU