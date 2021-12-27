Gold prices ease on US dollar bounce; Omicron fears cap losses

-
ALSO READ
Gold price today at Rs 46,710 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,100 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 47,080 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,200 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 47,480 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,500 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 47,040 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,800 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 47,300 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,500 a kg
-
Gold prices edged lower in thin trade on Monday as the U.S. dollar rebounded, though bullion was still hovering close to a one-week high as concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant increased safe-haven demand.
Spot gold was 0.1% down at $1,806.03 an ounce by 1150 GMT but remained above the $1,800 reached last week. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.3% to $1,806.50.
"While there is a firmer U.S. dollar, there isn't a lot of movement in gold today," said Quantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig, adding that one of the main reasons for the lack of liquidity is closed markets over Christmas.
Slightly higher yields increase the opportunity cost for holding gold, which is weighing a little on gold prices, Fertig added. [US/]
Global equities steadied and oil prices eased on concerns that the Omicron variant could slow the economy in the new year. [GLOB/MKTS]
"Gold faces resistance just above $1,815 ... it will continue to struggle to hold on to gains at these levels unless the U.S. dollar moves sharply lower this week," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.
The dollar index rose from its weakest level in nearly a week, making greenback-priced gold less attractive for holders of non-U.S. currencies. [USD/]
Although quiet overall this week, "the low liquidity makes headline sensitivity more pronounced, as the thin markets are likely to make for more jittery price action if something were to happen", said DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak.
Silver retreated by 1% to $22.71 an ounce while platinum slid 1.3% to $961.58.
Palladium eased by 0.4% to $1,940.04 after touching its highest since Nov. 23 at $1,962.50.
(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Kavya Guduru; Editing by David Goodman)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU