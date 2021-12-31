Gold set for worst year since 2015 on fading safe-haven demand

-
ALSO READ
Gold price today at Rs 46,710 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,100 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 47,080 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,200 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 47,480 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,500 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 47,040 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,800 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 47,300 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,500 a kg
-
Gold was set for its worst year since 2015 on Friday as a global economic recovery caused safe-haven flows into the metal to ease and as central banks prepared to raise interest rates to contain inflation.
Spot gold rose 0.1% in thin trading to $1,817.57 per ounce by 0846 GMT, hovering close to a one-month high. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,818.90.
"Year-end risk hedging has pushed gold higher overnight and is keeping gold supported in Asia, despite a modest U.S. dollar rally overnight. Gold is now just below resistance at $1,820," said Jeffery Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.
A stronger dollar makes bullion more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. [USD/]
Gold prices have declined more than 4% so far this year after rising 48% over the previous two years, as the global economic recovery reduced demand for the safe-haven metal.
This year gold traded between $1,676 and $1,959 an ounce, following its best annual performance in a decade last year, which also saw the metal touching an all-time high of about $2,072.50.
"Gold held up reasonably well given all the pro-growth development and all the normalisation in monetary policy," said Dominic Schnider, head of commodities and APAC forex at UBS Wealth Management in Hong Kong.
"You could argue that if we did not have inflation, gold prices would already be much lower," said Schnider, adding that gold's performance for the year was quite positive for euro or yen investors.
Spot silver rose 0.3% to $23.11 an ounce and platinum rose 0.2% to $962.90, while palladium fell 1.1% to $1,9444.32.
Silver was on track for its worst year since 2014, falling over 12%. Platinum dropped more than 9%, and palladium was headed for its biggest yearly decline since 2015 with an over 20% slide.
(Reporting by Asha Sistla and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and David Evans)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU