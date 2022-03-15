Gold tumbles Rs 668; silver tanks Rs 1,390 tracking weak global trends

-
ALSO READ
Gold rises as investors track Russia-Ukraine talks, await US CPI
Gold dips on Putin's comments on Ukraine talks, US rate hike bets
Gold steadies near $2,000/oz as Ukraine worries support
Gold, palladium retreat from highs but Ukraine crisis looms
Spot gold exchange - New investment avenue for Indians?
-
Gold price tumbled Rs 668 to Rs 51,727 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday following a decline in the international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 52,395 per 10 grams.
Silver also tanked Rs 1,390 to Rs 67,997 per kg from Rs 69,387 per kg in the previous trade.
In the international market, gold traded 1 per cent lower at USD 1,930 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.58 per ounce.
"Gold prices traded lower with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 1 per cent down at USD 1,930 per ounce on Tuesday," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst Commodities Tapan Patel said.
Gold prices faced selling with surge in the US bond yields ahead of the US FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meet.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU