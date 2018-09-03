India's crude steel output rises 8% at 9 million tonne in July: Report

India's crude output increased by 8 per cent to 9 million tonnes (MT) in July this year, according to the Association.

The country had produced 8.33 MT crude in the same month a year ago, the association said in its latest report.

"Global production was at 154.6 MT in July 2018, a 5.8 per cent increase compared to July 2017," it added.

China's production for July stood at 81.2 MT, an increase of 7.2 per cent as compared to 75.7 MT in the same month of 2017.

Japan's output fell by 2 per cent to 8.4 MT in July 2018.

The US produced 7.3 MT of in July 2018, an increase of 4.5 per cent in comparison to same month of the previous fiscal.

South Korea's grew marginally to 6.2 MT in July 2018, followed by Turkey 3.3 MT.

Brazil's stood at 3 MT, up by 6.7 per cent from July 2017.

is one of the largest industry associations in the world. Its members represent about 85 per cent of the world's steel production.

They include over 160 steel producers with 9 of the 10 largest steel companies, national and regional steel industry associations and steel research institutes.