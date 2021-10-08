India's regulator asks local exchange not to launch new rapeseed contract

-
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's market regulator on Friday directed the local National Commodity And Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) not to launch a new rapeseed contract until further orders.
For running contracts, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said no new position would be allowed in rapeseed, popularly known as mustard, in India, according to a SEBI order.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
