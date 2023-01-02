JUST IN
International regulation needed for crypto activities, says Reserve Bank

Noting that there is turmoil in crypto assets market, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has suggested a framework for international regulation of such crypto activities

Topics
cryptocurrency | Reserve Bank of India | crypto trading

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Cryptocurrency
Photo: Reuters

Noting that there is turmoil in crypto assets market, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has suggested a framework for international regulation of such crypto activities.

In it's financial stability report, which released on December 29, 2022, the central bank has said that "the turmoil in crypto assets market highlights their intrinsic volatility and structural vulnerabilities, whereas their interconnectedness with the traditional financial system is increasing".

The central bank has suggested that there should be consistency at the international level on regulatory and supervisory approaches.

These regulatory approaches should be grounded in the principle of "same activity, same risk, same regulation" approach.

The framework proposes that authorities should have appropriate powers, tools and resources to regulate, supervise, and oversee crypto assets activities and markets, both domestically and internationally, proportionate to the financial stability risk they pose.

In addition to this, the RBI report has further suggested that there is a need to prepare comprehensive governance and effective risk management frameworks, which address financial stability risks that arise from interconnectedness.

--IANS

ans/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 15:01 IST

