Crypto wrap: Market remains largely resilient despite Fed's 75 bps hike
Markets settle higher after two days of fall, Sensex climbs 113.95 points

Dr Reddy's, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Infosys, HDFC Bank and NTPC were among the laggards

Mumbai 

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 113.95 points or 0.19 per cent to settle at 60,950.36

Benchmark indices ended in the green on Friday after falling for the past two days, helped by continuous buying from foreign institutional investors and a largely positive trend in Asian and European markets.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty ended 64.45 points or 0.36 per cent higher at 18,117.15.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance and Wipro were among the winners.

Dr Reddy's, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Infosys, HDFC Bank and NTPC were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended higher, while Tokyo settled lower.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading in the positive territory in mid-session deals. Wall Street had ended lower on Thursday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 2.34 per cent higher at USD 96.89 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Thursday as they bought shares worth Rs 677.62 crore, as per exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 16:03 IST

