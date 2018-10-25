Nifty ends the October derivative series with a loss of nearly 8%

After an overnight slump in US markets, the Nifty fell 1 per cent on Thursday, the expiry day for the month’s derivatives contracts. The index, which tracks the share price performance of 50 blue chip companies, ended the October derivative series with a loss of nearly 8 per cent.

This was the worst performance for a derivative month since August 2013, when the index declined 8.4 per cent. Nifty is the most-traded futures and options (F&O) contract in the domestic markets. Since the start of the September series, the Nifty has declined 14 per cent — its worst ...