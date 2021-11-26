Paytm shares partly pare losses after disappointing initial performance

-
ALSO READ
IPOs: From Paytm to Oyo, complaints are holding up key clearances
Paytm raises IPO size to Rs 18,300 cr; Ant to offload shares worth Rs 5K cr
Paytm vs Sapphire Foods: Which IPO is better for listing gains?
Paytm may skip pre-IPO share sale to fast-track listing
Paytm's Rs 16,600 cr IPO gets Sebi nod, listing likely in November: sources
-
After an initial disappointing performance post listing, the shares of One97 Communications-owned Paytm have pared some of its losses.
The payment service provider company's shares were listed on the exchanges on November 18, 2021. On the listing day, the company's shares closed 27 per cent lower at Rs 1,564.
The company had an offer price of Rs 2,150.
However, by the week's end, it made a partial recovery. On Friday, the company's shares closed 1.8 per cent lower from the previous close at Rs 1,765.
"After the listing at discount and steep fall in Paytm's share for two consecutive days, we have seen value buying in the stock which has pushed it higher," said Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research.
In the short-to-medium term, Garg expects the stock to stabilise at around Rs 1,650-1,750 levels.
"For the next leg of the rally, it is to be seen how the company performs," Garg added.
According to Sachin Gupta, AVP, Research, at Choice Broking: "Technically, the stock is in recovery mode with rising volume activities... (So) we are expecting a bullish move in the stock.
"On the upside, the stock may find the resistance at around Rs 1,950/2,100 levels, while the support comes around 1,500/1,350 levels."
--IANS
ad-rv/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU