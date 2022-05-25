RBI issues norms for gold import by qualified jewellers through IIBX

-
ALSO READ
Kalyan Jewellers to raise up to $ 200 mn, overseas bond gets S&P 'B' rating
Kalyan Jewellers to accelerate expansion through franchise model in H1 FY23
Goldman Sachs sees gold prices hitting $2,500/oz by year-end
Jewellers expect sales during Akshaya Tritiya to surpass 2019 level
RBI move to defer revised NPA norms eases provision burden in Q4
-
The RBI on Wednesday came up with norms for facilitating physical import of gold through India International Bullion Exchange IFSC (IIBX) or similar authorised exchange by Qualified Jewellers in India.
In addition to agencies nominated by the RBI and by DGFT, Qualified Jewellers (QJ) as approved by International Financial Services Centers Authority (IFSCA) were permitted to import gold in January.
The RBI issued the guidelines in order to enable resident Qualified Jewellers to import gold through IIBX or any other exchange approved by IFSCA and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).
As per the guidelines, banks may allow Qualified Jewellers to remit advance payments for 11 days for import of gold through IIBX in compliance to the extant Foreign Trade Policy and regulations issued under IFSC Act.
"The advance remittance for import of Gold should not be leveraged in what-so-ever form for importing gold worth more than the advance remittance made," the Reserve Bank of India said.
In case the import of gold through IFSCA authorised exchange, for which advance remittance has been made, does not materialise, or the advance remittance made for the purpose is more than the amount required, the unutilised advance remittance shall be remitted back to the same bank within the specified time limit of 11 days.
RBI also said all payments by qualified jewellers for imports of gold through IIBX, shall be made through exchange mechanism as approved by IFSCA.
Gold imports dipped by about 72 per cent to USD 1.72 billion during April, from USD 6.23 billion in the year-ago month.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU