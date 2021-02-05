Sebi bars Money Plus Research, proprietor from securities for 2 yrs

-
ALSO READ
Sebi to empanel securities mkt trainers for investor education initiative
Sebi gives more time to submit applications for securities market trainers
SEBI constitutes panels to suggest policy for securities market data
Sebi bans senior official of PDS Agro from securities market for 3 years
Sebi bars Kishore Biyani from accessing securities market for one year
-
Markets regulator Sebi on Friday barred Money Plus Research Advisory and Financial Services and its proprietor Pravin Meshram from accessing the securities market for two years for providing unauthorised trading tips to investors.
Among other directions, they have been asked to refund the money received from the clients/ investors as fees or consideration or in any other form in respect of their unregistered investment advisory activities.
It was found that Money Plus Research Advisory and Financial Services and Meshram (noticees) were providing investment advisory services without having the requisite registration as mandated under the investment advisor regulations.
The amount of money, prima facie, observed to have been collected by Money Plus and its proprietor Pravin Meshram was Rs 53.85 lakh.
In its order, Sebi said the noticees were not only knowingly concealing the fact that it is not registered as an investment advisor but also making a false representation that it is registered with the regulator as an investment adviser, thereby luring and inducing investors to deal in securities by availing its services.
The two-year ban will be in place from the date of this order or till the expiry of two years from the date of completion of refunds to investors.
In addition, they have been restrained from associating with any company whose securities are listed and any company which intends to raise money from the public, or any intermediary registered with Sebi, in any capacity, for two years.
The noticees have also been directed not to undertake investment advisory services or any activity in the securities market without obtaining a certificate of registration from Sebi as required under the securities laws either during or after the expiry of the period of debarment/ restraint.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU