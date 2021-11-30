Sebi to auction realty firm's properties to recover investors money

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2021: Full list of kabaddi players sold at Pro Kabaddi auction
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
PKL 2021 auction timings, live telecast, streaming, team's available purse
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
Sebi board meeting today: Here are the important issues on agenda
-
Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday said it will auction four properties of Ravi Kiran Realty India Ltd and its promoters on December 16 to recover investors' money.
These properties located in West Bengal will be auctioned at a reserve price totalling Rs 3.22 crore, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a notice.
Inviting bids for the sale of these properties, Sebi said the auction will be conducted through online mode.
The regulator has asked the intending bidders to make their own independent enquiries regarding the measurement, nature, type, classifications, encumbrances, litigations, attachments and liabilities of the properties put on auction.
In October 2020, Sebi had announced that it will auction four properties of Ravi Kiran Realty India on November 5, last year.
The company had raised funds by issuing redeemable preference shares (RPS) to 1,176 people without complying with the public issue norms.
Under the norms, the firm is required to list its securities on the recognised bourse as the shares were issued to more than 50 persons. It was also required to file a prospectus, among other things, which it failed to do.
In March 2016, Sebi had ordered the company to refund investors' money.
However, it failed to do so and consequently the regulator initiated recovery proceedings against the company and its promoters or directors.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU