Vegetables plunge by up to 44% the past three week on surge in arrivals

Vegetables prices have declined by up to 44 per cent during the past three weeks due to a sharp increase in arrivals of the second cycle new-season crop, with farmers and aggregators having started supplying directly to consumers and taking fewer quantities to the mandis.

Data compiled by the government-owned National Horticultural Board (NHB) showed okra prices declined by 44 per cent in Bengaluru to Rs 9 a kg today from Rs 16 a kg on June 16. Okra in Mumbai's wholesale mandi plunged by a staggering 37.5 per cent to trade at Rs 20 a kg today, from Rs 32 a kg three weeks ago.

Prices of vegetables like brinjal, cabbage and cauliflower have also declined sharply during these three weeks, that is, since Unlock 1.0 started, a week after its actual announcement on June 8.

“ have declined due to bumper arrivals. The current price decline has worsened farmers’ financial condition which was destroyed in March-April due to mandi closures, labour and logistics problems. Farmers could not harvest perishables due to labour shortage and lack of transportation. Mandi closure due to nationwide lockdown added to their problems,” said Sriram Gadhave, President, Vegetable Growers Association of India (VGAI).





When the first cycle of the summer crop was ready to harvest in March, farmers had to leave the perishables in the field unharvested. They also could not move out under lockdown. So, they increased work in the field themselves, sowing new seeds and planting saplings for harvesting the new 80-day vegetable crops around mid-June.

“Now, the new cycle of crop is arriving. With the government allowing the sale of essential commodities directly to consumers, farmers have come together to form a group of aggregators. Now, they are supplying fresh produce to bulk and retail consumers in large quantities. But they are still facing acute labour shortage for harvesting, loading and unloading of fresh vegetable produces,” said Jaysingh Waykar, a Pune-based cultivator.

In Azadpur mandi, barring cauliflower which became cheaper by 10 per cent, prices of most other vegetables rose in wholesale amid supply disruptions from nearby states such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan where plying of trucks remained interrupted.

Normally, vegetables prices move up with the onset of monsoon due to disruption in transportation from farm to mandis. But, the government has now abolished mandatory supply of farm produces to mandis. Since then, farmers receive the full amount what consumers pay, thus eliminating five-six layers of middlement (arhatiyas). So, the government’s decision to abolish mandi system has proved beneficial for both farmers and consumers.

“With the water table remaining high due to normal monsoons last year and favourable north-east rainfall during the rabi sowing season, the progress of horticulture crops was very good, resulting in bumper production of perishables this year. While arrivals to mandis have declined as farmers are supplying directly to consumers, overall supply of vegetables has increased. Now, future price movement would depend upon the intensity of rainfalls which may disrupt vegetables’ transportation from farm to consumers,” said Sunil Singatkar, Director, APMC Vashi.

In most cases, however, retail consumers continue to pay higher prices in the absence of direct procurement from aggregator or farmers.

Cabbage for example, has become costlier by 20 per cent to trade at Rs 60 a kg in retail Mumbai market now as compared to Rs 50 a kg three weeks ago.

Unfortunately, onion price in retail sells at Rs 25 a kg now from Rs 15 on June 16.

Potato and tomato have become costlier as these perishables have started moving away from average consumers.

Ashwani Kachroo, Consultant, SpiceJet Merchandise Pvt Ltd, a Gurgaon-based vegetable exporter, believes that stockists who built their inventories during the lockdown have started releasing their stocks into the market.

“So the market is witnessing supply on two fronts. In addition to the new cycle of crops, perishables from last cycle is also hitting mandis amid fear of spoilage with additional moisture in the rainy season,” said Kachroo.