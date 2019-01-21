2 terrorists killed in an encounter in Budgam

-
Two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Zinpanchal, Chari Sharief in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Monday.
The encounter is still underway between security forces and a third terrorist.
The 53 Rashtriya Rifles, Budgam Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are at the operation. More details are currently awaited.
This comes a week after two terrorists were killed in an encounter with police and security forces in Kathpora area of Yaripora.
