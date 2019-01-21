2 terrorists killed in an encounter in Budgam

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Zinpanchal, in Jammu and Kashmir's district on Monday.

The encounter is still underway between security forces and a third terrorist.

The 53 Rashtriya Rifles, Police and (CRPF) are at the operation. More details are currently awaited.

This comes a week after two terrorists were killed in an encounter with police and security forces in Kathpora area of Yaripora.

