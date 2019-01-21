2 terrorists killed in an encounter in Budgam

JUST IN
New study says nudging might not always influence decision making
Two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Zinpanchal, Chari Sharief in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Monday.

The encounter is still underway between security forces and a third terrorist.

The 53 Rashtriya Rifles, Budgam Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are at the operation. More details are currently awaited.

This comes a week after two terrorists were killed in an encounter with police and security forces in Kathpora area of Yaripora.

