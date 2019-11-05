Aaron Finch to lead Northern Superchargers in 'The Hundred'

Australia limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch will be leading the Northern Superchargers in the inaugural edition of 'The Hundred' slated to be played next year, the team announced on Tuesday.

The women's team will be led by England's Lauren Winfield.

"I've spent many years working alongside Darren and I'm really excited to be heading back to Emerald Headingley as captain of the Northern Superchargers. I think we have an excellent side with a good mixture of quality English cricketers and some match-winning overseas stars and I'm very confident of our chances when The Hundred kicks off next summer," Finch said in an official statement.

Finch has played for seven different teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and he has also represented Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League (BBL).

The Aussie skipper has also had stints with Surrey and Yorkshire and it provides him experience on how to deal with English conditions. Superchargers men's head coach Darren Lehmann had selected Finch as a first-round pick in The Hundred draft.

Finch will be in charge of a star-studded lineup including Australia's Chris Lynn as well as England's Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes, Adil Rashid and David Willey.

"I think we've picked a great team and I'm really excited to see what Aaron and I can do with the group. He is a world-class cricketer and a superb leader. We want to start The Hundred with a bang and get even more people watching this innovative new short-form of cricket," Lehmann said.

On the other hand, Winfield has experience of winning the World Cup and she previously led Yorkshire Diamonds in the Kia Super League. She has represented Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes in the Women's Big Bash League.

"Women's cricket has been going from strength to strength over the last few years and I'm delighted to be a part of the next chapter as captain of the Northern Superchargers. The Hundred means new teams, new kits, new team-mates. It's all very exciting for everyone involved and I can't wait to get out on the field next year and hopefully help lead the team to success," Winfield said.

Scheduled for 2020, the tournament will see eight new city-based teams competing over a five-week period.

The new white-ball cricket is a 100-ball per inning format. In the matches, a change of end will take place after ten balls and bowlers can deliver either five or ten consecutive balls. Each bowler can deliver a maximum of 20 balls per game and each bowling side gets a strategic timeout of up to two and a half minutes.

Moreover, The Hundred will have a 25-ball powerplay start for each team and two fielders are allowed outside of the initial 30-yard circle during the powerplay. These playing conditions have been recommended by ECB's Cricket Committee.

