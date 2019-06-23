AES Outbreak: Death toll mounts to 125 in Bihar

The death toll due to (AES) mounted to 109 in government-run and Hospital (SKMCH), said an With this, the number of AES casualties in rose to 125 on Sunday.

"Since last evening, one more child was admitted and one died in SKMCH due to AES. In total, 225 patients have been discharged till now and 39 will be discharged today" told ANI.

With the death toll continued to rise due to AES, senior Resident Doctor deployed at SKMCH, Dr on Saturday was suspended over alleged negligence of duty.

"We have received a letter from the government regarding the suspension of Dr Bhimsen Kumar" he added.

The had deployed Kumar, a paediatrician at Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) to SKMCH on 19 June after outbreak.

On June 18, Chief Secretary informed that 12 extra doctors have been deputed at SKMCH from different districts in Muzaffarpur, of which 4 are from & Hospital, 4 from & Hospital and 4 from Medical College & Hospital.

had announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the children who died due to He had also given directions to the health department, district administration and doctors to take necessary measures for the containment of the

is a viral that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, and in extreme cases, brain dysfunction, seizure, and of heart and kidney.

