Now, all-star game after IPL 2020; match delayed by operational issues

The one-off IPL All-Star game, which was supposed to take place ahead of the premier T20 tournament, has now been postponed and will take place once the IPL concludes.

The decision was taken due to operational reasons. The IPL will be played from March 29-May 24.

The teams for the All-Star game would be decided by the performances players show throughout the IPL 2020, and the best players will make the final cut.

"It will be after the tournament. We will see the performance of the players and on that basis, the two teams will be selected," ESPN Cricinfo quoted IPL's governing council chairman Brijesh Patel as saying.

The all-star match was originally proposed by Patel and the BCCI decided to support him.

Earlier, it had been reported that the All-star game would take place before the IPL. However, the BCCI realised it did not have much time to get various things in place including the availability of players.

The IPL will begin just ten days after the three-match ODI series between India and South Africa.

Immediately after the ODIs against South Africa, five Indian players are set to travel to Bangladesh to participate in two T20Is between an Asian XI and a World XI, organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board to commemorate the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh's founding father.

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will be locking horns in the IPL's opening match on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium.