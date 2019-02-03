Tirupati: 3 crowns missing from Govindaraja Swamy temple, probe underway

Three crowns used to decorate the "utsava murtulu" (the idols used for temple procession) of Lord Malayappa, Goddesses Sridevi and Bhudevi here at are missing since Saturday night.

Temple vigilance officers were pressed into action immediately to trace the missing crowns.

said three golden crowns weighing a total of 1351 grams were found missing, information of which was received by the temple's at around 7 PM on Saturday.

"Temple staff and priests searched inside the temple but could not find the crowns," he added.

The temple authorities subsequently lodged a complaint with the police, following which urban police filed a case and began investigating the case.

Anburajan, urban SP, said: "We have visited the place, filed case and started investigation. We have formed six special teams lead by crime. We have some clues and we are interrogating. Soon we will resolve the case. We are checking all CCTV footage and interrogating all persons there."

According to the temple jewellery register, the crown of Lord Malayappa weighs 528 grams, while those of Goddesses Sridevi and Bhudevi weigh 408 grams and 415 grams, respectively.

is an ancient Hindu- situated at the heart of temple town in of

