Future Apple iPhones will ditch all ports for wireless charging: Analyst

Apple's future iPhone would ditch all ports for wireless charging or audio, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted.
According to the analyst, the purported iPhone will be launched in the second half of 2021 and offers a completely wireless experience, without any USB-C port either. The wireless version is likely to be the highest-end model, MacRumours reports.
Kuo also predicted that Apple will also launch a possible 'iPhone SE 2 Plus' with a full-screen design, no Face ID, small notch, and Touch ID enabled power button.
