Beyonce's mother shows off her daughter's long natural tresses

Finally the secret of Hollywood's pop-singer Beyonce's over the top hairstyles is revealed.

According to People, the 37-year-old singer is always switching it up between several hairstyles, leaving her fans perplexed over her wondrous locks.

Giving rest to the mystery, Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles-Lawson on Wednesday shared an Instagram video of her daughter's real hair.

"I was trimming my baby's hair today and I am mocking Neal! Getting on her nerves! Being really annoying," the 65-year-old captioned the post.

In the clip, Lawson can be seen combing through Beyonce's dark brown and blonde-locks, which reach down to her waist.

"Au naturale darling," Lawson says in a deep voice.

"Mama that's really annoying... I mean very annoying," the singer responds, interrupting her mother.

Lawson then repeats the phrase, prompting Beyonce to cut her off again saying, "Mama..."

Lawson's post has managed to gather comments from several fans of the singer.

"Beys hair is long like her money, lol. LENGTH BABY! LENGTH!!!!" one fan wrote. "The inches!" chimed another user. "Drop the hair care routine," another fan asked.

This is not the first time that Lawson has shown off her daughter's long natural locks.

Back in 2017, the singer's mother shared a picture of Beyonce wearing a sleek ponytail.

"INCHES!!!! So happy my baby's hair grew back !! She is going to get me ," she had captioned the post.

These days, fans of the singer are excited to hear their favourite singer's voice in upcoming film 'The Lion King', which hits theatres on July 19.

